Adverse weather conditions close I-70

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

CDOT has closed I-70 between the city of Aurora and the town of Bennett due to icy conditions and multiple accidents this morning. Freezing drizzle has been an issue all morning in and around the Metro Denver area as well as the eastern plains. 

