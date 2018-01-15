Truck crashes into EZ Pawn on S. Circle Drive

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that ended with a truck inside the EZ Pawn store on S. Circle Drive just north of Monterey Rd.
There's significant damage to the store. The incident is being handled as a burglary investigation.
At this time, it does not appear that anything was stolen. The management of the store is already working to clear away the debris to get back to business.
Police said the truck was sitting completely inside the store. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Xglfjz1s5E— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 15, 2018
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'