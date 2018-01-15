Quantcast

Truck crashes into EZ Pawn on S. Circle Drive

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that ended with a truck inside the EZ Pawn store on S. Circle Drive just north of Monterey Rd.

There's significant damage to the store. The incident is being handled as a burglary investigation.

At this time, it does not appear that anything was stolen. The management of the store is already working to clear away the debris to get back to business.

