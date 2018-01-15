Quantcast

Rockslide blocks eastbound lanes of Highway 50 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Rockslide blocks eastbound lanes of Highway 50

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

The Fremont County Sheriff's department and road crews have reopened all lanes of Hwy. 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville after a large rockslide early this morning. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?