Front-end loader used to steal ATM

Officers from the Gold Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department say someone used a front-end loader to tear out an ATM at the UMB Bank at 290 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

By the time officers arrived at a little before 4:30 a.m. the ATM and the suspects were long gone.

The front loader was still in the parking lot. Police believe the ATM was loaded onto a flatbed truck.

There is no clear description of the truck and no suspect information is available at this time. The front-end loader was stolen from a nearby construction site.