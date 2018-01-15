Front-end loader used to steal ATM

Officers from the Gold Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department say someone used a front-end loader to tear out an ATM at the UMB Bank at 290 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
By the time officers arrived at a little before 4:30 a.m. the ATM and the suspects were long gone.
The front loader was still in the parking lot. Police believe the ATM was loaded onto a flatbed truck.
There is no clear description of the truck and no suspect information is available at this time. The front-end loader was stolen from a nearby construction site.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
