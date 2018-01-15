Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Cold, Freezing Drizzle, and Snow

Clouds are moving in this morning and they will bring areas of freezing drizzle, flurries, and light snow today. Snow will develop during the morning hours and continue for much of the day. It will be light in nature so totals won't add up to much, about 1/2" - 2" for most areas that see accumulations. The areas of freezing drizzle have the potential to cause more issues on the roadways. Schools and many offices are closed for MLK Day, but give yourself a little extra time if you're heading out today. Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which are more likely to freeze. Temperatures will be chilly today with daytime highs generally in the teens and 20's. Skies dry out overnight with some fog potential and lows in the single digits.

The rest of the work and school week will be nicer. Clearing skies for Tuesday with highs in the 30's. Skies stay mainly clear with highs back into the 50's and even some low 60's through Friday. Friday will also be a breezy day for us ahead of our next system. Saturday will be a gusty day with the chance for showers throughout the day. Highs will drop into the 40's. Clearing for Sunday, but temperatures stay chilly. 

