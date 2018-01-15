Many honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr early

A Colorado Springs church celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr a day early this year.

The "Restoration of Life Ministries International Church" held a day filled with song, and award giving for leaders in the Colorado Springs community ahead of tomorrow's holiday.

But the local church isn't the only place where the holiday was honored early. Nationally, Vice President Pence and his wife Karen recognized the legacy of Doctor King Sunday. The couple placed a wreath at a Doctor King's Memorial site a day ahead of MLK Day.

The VP posted this post on Twitter, calling Doctor King "A Great American Leader."

Honored to lay a wreath at MLK Jr. Memorial w/ @SecondLady. He was a great American leader who inspired a movement & transformed a Nation. He took the words of our Founders to heart to forge a more perfect union based on the notion all men are created equal & in the image of God. pic.twitter.com/SvhHgSU2Ja — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 14, 2018

The King Center in Atlanta has also begun celebrating the accomplishments of several people from across the country. Hundreds of distinguished guests were in attendance at the King Center, to honor those who have a lifelong history of service.

Organizers said the honorees have exemplified the values that Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior instilled during the Civil Rights Movement.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Doctor King's assassination, so the Atlanta King Center focused their programming around the idea of moving forward and shaping where to go through the next 50 years.

Of those that were recognized, a special award was given to the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico for her service during the hurricane relief and cleanup effort.

Tomorrow Doctor King's life and legacy will be commemorated at Colorado College, including an 'All People's Breakfast' and march following the ceremony.

For more information on the event and what local offices are closed click here.