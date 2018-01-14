Quantcast

Police arrest man after finding stolen property from over 100 vi - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police arrest man after finding stolen property from over 100 victims

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division found a stolen truck that was occupied by a convicted felon early Sunday evening. 

According to CSPD, officers found a stolen Ford F250 that was occupied by a previously convicted felon in the 3200 block of E Platte Ave. 

Officers on scene recovered a handgun from the suspect's waistband, and a short gun that was tucked between the driver's seat and center console, according to police.

Police said the truck and truck bed were also filled with stolen property from over 100 victims. 

The suspect was identified as Corneilius Wesley, and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Device at center of fatal fall at rec park was functioning

    Device at center of fatal fall at rec park was functioning

    Sunday, January 14 2018 6:11 PM EST2018-01-14 23:11:27 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.

    Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.

  • Couple hired to kill woman, kidnapped and murdered wrong woman

    Couple hired to kill woman, kidnapped and murdered wrong woman

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:56 PM EST2018-01-15 01:56:16 GMT

    Florida police arrested three people in connection with a murder-for-hire, where the wrong woman was killed. Kissimmee detectives said a woman hired a couple to kill another woman, considered a romantic rival in part of a "lover's triangle." But the couple killed the wrong woman.

    Florida police arrested three people in connection with a murder-for-hire, where the wrong woman was killed. Kissimmee detectives said a woman hired a couple to kill another woman, considered a romantic rival in part of a "lover's triangle." But the couple killed the wrong woman.

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?