Police arrest man after finding stolen property from over 100 victims

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division found a stolen truck that was occupied by a convicted felon early Sunday evening.

According to CSPD, officers found a stolen Ford F250 that was occupied by a previously convicted felon in the 3200 block of E Platte Ave.

Officers on scene recovered a handgun from the suspect's waistband, and a short gun that was tucked between the driver's seat and center console, according to police.

Police said the truck and truck bed were also filled with stolen property from over 100 victims.

The suspect was identified as Corneilius Wesley, and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.