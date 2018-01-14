Police arrest man after finding stolen property from over 100 victims

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division found a stolen truck that was occupied by a convicted felon early Sunday evening.
According to CSPD, officers found a stolen Ford F250 that was occupied by a previously convicted felon in the 3200 block of E Platte Ave.
Officers on scene recovered a handgun from the suspect's waistband, and a short gun that was tucked between the driver's seat and center console, according to police.
Police said the truck and truck bed were also filled with stolen property from over 100 victims.
The suspect was identified as Corneilius Wesley, and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
Florida police arrested three people in connection with a murder-for-hire, where the wrong woman was killed. Kissimmee detectives said a woman hired a couple to kill another woman, considered a romantic rival in part of a "lover's triangle." But the couple killed the wrong woman.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
