Springs Rescue Mission expanding after record-breaking year

On the heels of a record-breaking December, the Springs Rescue Mission is set to expand its campus after acquiring an adjacent business.

In November, the mission announced its acquisition of an adjacent building previously occupied by Mountain States Pipe and Supply. The move increases the campus size to 12 acres, providing more space for the mission to grow.

But with the growth has come skepticism from the community — is the Colorado Springs community doing too much to help the homeless?

Some people who volunteered this weekend say the community isn’t doing enough.

"If we can offer a hand up, and maybe a little help, some warm clothes, a warm meal, anything to help.. That's our duty, I feel," said Bridget Seritt, who participated in an event Saturday providing food and clothing to the homeless.

Bernadette Lusczek brought clothing, bags and other goods to the mission Sunday.

She said it’s the community’s responsibility to look after its own.

Why shouldn’t we give them a safe, warm place to stay? I would rather them stay in a place like a shelter than on the street where they might freeze,” Lusczek said.

In the summer of 2016, the mission was serving about 65 people a night in search of a place to sleep. That number, however, has skyrocketed.

Travis Williams, vice president of advancement at the mission, told News 5 more than 300 people spent a night at the shelter in December 2017.

"We don't know where poverty, homelessness and addiction is going to be in the future. We hope that it's going to be gone,” Williams said. “But if it's not, we want to be a place within the community that people can find hope."

The nonprofit is currently fundraising to build a new kitchen and welcome center on campus. As for the newly acquired space, its use has yet to be determined.

Responding to the critics, Williams said the shelter does more than just providing a warm place to sleep at night. In fact, 12 agencies offer a handful of services on-site, like job training and mental health resources.

"We want to meet people where they're at and build a relationship with them, so we can help them take that next step to better," he said.

Williams said in a perfect scenario, there would be no need for the shelter. However, the mission is serving demand, he said.

"There are many who are becoming more successful, and there are some that are just finding it hard to get by,” Williams said. “And that's what we're trying to do is provide the right kind of resources again to help move people forward."

News 5 did talk to a few people who worry Colorado Springs is rolling out the red carpet for the homeless — offering them too much in terms of housing, food and more. Those people, however, did not want to talk to us on camera.