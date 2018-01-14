Couple hired to kill woman, kidnapped and murdered wrong woman

Florida police arrested three people in connection with a murder-for-hire, where the wrong woman was killed.
Kissimmee detectives said a woman hired a couple to kill another woman, considered a romantic rival in part of a "lover's triangle." But the couple killed the wrong woman.
Osceola County Sheriff Russell Gibson says 35-year old Ishnar Lopez Ramos confessed to hiring the couple. The couple was identified as Glorianna Quinones Montes and Alexis Rivera Junior.
The couple said Ramos wanted them to kill the woman who worked at a Ross clothing store, but kidnapped the wrong woman, according to detectives. The woman kidnapped was identified as 42-year old Janice Marie Zengotita Torres.
Sheriff Gibson said despite the mistake, they continued with their plan and tied up the victim and covered her head while beating her until she died from suffocation. The body was then dumped 91 miles away, in a residential neighborhood in Ormond Beach.
The sheriff got emotional saying he looks forward to justice being served.
All three people involved have been charged with First Degree Murder.
The original woman involved in the murder plot was informed of the situation and denied any protective services.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
