Couple hired to kill woman, kidnapped and murdered wrong woman

Florida police arrested three people in connection with a murder-for-hire, where the wrong woman was killed.

Kissimmee detectives said a woman hired a couple to kill another woman, considered a romantic rival in part of a "lover's triangle." But the couple killed the wrong woman.

Osceola County Sheriff Russell Gibson says 35-year old Ishnar Lopez Ramos confessed to hiring the couple. The couple was identified as Glorianna Quinones Montes and Alexis Rivera Junior.

The couple said Ramos wanted them to kill the woman who worked at a Ross clothing store, but kidnapped the wrong woman, according to detectives. The woman kidnapped was identified as 42-year old Janice Marie Zengotita Torres.

Sheriff Gibson said despite the mistake, they continued with their plan and tied up the victim and covered her head while beating her until she died from suffocation. The body was then dumped 91 miles away, in a residential neighborhood in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff got emotional saying he looks forward to justice being served.

All three people involved have been charged with First Degree Murder.

The original woman involved in the murder plot was informed of the situation and denied any protective services.