Sunday Evening Weather: Slip-Sliding away...on MLK Day

High Pressure, bringing the very pleasant weekend to southeastern Colorado, is slipping away into Texas tonight...and a clipper out of western Canada will in fact, clip us with some light snow on the Holiday. It's not the quantity, it's that we have seen so little since last April, that I ask you to make more time and give others more space if you are out and about Monday.

Also, the low Monday morning, will essentially be the high all day, as temperatures hold steady or even fall by afternoon...and it will be a very cold Monday night, single digits. If you want it to be short-lived, temps will recover rapidly mid and end-week.

For The Springs, clear this evening, clouds late, lows in the mid 20s. Snow showers Monday, either side of an inch, and falling daytime temperatures. Clear and very cold at night.

For Pueblo and vicinity, Clear through midnight, clouds by dawn, snow showers soon thereafter...an inch, maybe 2", all day. Ends mid-evening and clears up, lows overnight near 5F!

The Plains, clear early, clouds by Midnight, snow showers by dawn, ends early Monday evening. Lows tonight low 20s, and steady or falling temps tomorrow.

And for Woodland Park/Monument, clear evening, clouds late, flurries by dawn. Lows in the low 20s. Snow showers, 1-2", ends around suppertime Monday.

