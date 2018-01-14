Sunday Evening Weather: Slip-Sliding away...on MLK Day

High Pressure, bringing the very pleasant weekend to southeastern Colorado, is slipping away into Texas tonight...and a clipper out of western Canada will in fact, clip us with some light snow on the Holiday. It's not the quantity, it's that we have seen so little since last April, that I ask you to make more time and give others more space if you are out and about Monday.
Also, the low Monday morning, will essentially be the high all day, as temperatures hold steady or even fall by afternoon...and it will be a very cold Monday night, single digits. If you want it to be short-lived, temps will recover rapidly mid and end-week.
For The Springs, clear this evening, clouds late, lows in the mid 20s. Snow showers Monday, either side of an inch, and falling daytime temperatures. Clear and very cold at night.
For Pueblo and vicinity, Clear through midnight, clouds by dawn, snow showers soon thereafter...an inch, maybe 2", all day. Ends mid-evening and clears up, lows overnight near 5F!
The Plains, clear early, clouds by Midnight, snow showers by dawn, ends early Monday evening. Lows tonight low 20s, and steady or falling temps tomorrow.
And for Woodland Park/Monument, clear evening, clouds late, flurries by dawn. Lows in the low 20s. Snow showers, 1-2", ends around suppertime Monday.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.