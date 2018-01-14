Device at center of fatal fall at rec park was functioning

Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment worked with the manufacturer to test the device and is now investigating other reasons for the Jan. 4 fall that killed 20-year-old Ciara Romero.
The woman was participating in a 70-foot (21-meter) bungee-jump feature at Get Air at the Silo when she fell. Participants climb one of the silo's towers, then transfer to a wooden platform and jump off while attached to a rope.
Users fall for about 20 feet (6 meters) and are caught by the device and lowered slowly to the ground.
Get Air says it is cooperating with investigators.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
