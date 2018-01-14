Quantcast

City of Colorado Springs to observe Martin Luther King Jr Day

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day Monday, city offices will be closed in Colorado Springs. 

All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Monday.

The offices that will be closed:

  • City Hall
  • City Clerk
  • Municipal Court
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • City Auditorium – Closed for Business. Private rentals only.
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Park Community Center
  • Otis Park
  • Rockledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Discovery Center

What will be open:

  • Garden of the Gods Park
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
  • Sertich Ice Center

Public Skating: Sunday from 3:30 – 5 p.m. $5 admission and skate rental

Monday – Matinee Skate from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All ages: $2 admission & $2 skate rental

  • Skate in the Park last chance – Acacia Park

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. – Last chance Skate $1 OFF Admission All Day for ALL

  • Valley Hi Golf Course and Patty Jewett Golf Course: TBA – weather permitting

A Martin Luther King, Jr commemorative event will be held at Colorado College. The 'All People's Breakfast' will be themed "It Still Starts with Me: A Call to Action." The event will have keynote speaker and assistant professor of theatre, Idris Goodwin. 

Goodwin will present his interpretation of "The Drum Major Instinct," from Dr. King's 1968 sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church. 

The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at Colorado College's El Pomar Sports Center at 44 W Cache La Poudre St. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Following the All People's Breakfast, there will be a "Rally and March for Hope," where participants will march from the campus to Acacia Park. 

