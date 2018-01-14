City of Colorado Springs to observe Martin Luther King Jr Day

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day Monday, city offices will be closed in Colorado Springs.
All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Monday.
The offices that will be closed:
What will be open:
Public Skating: Sunday from 3:30 – 5 p.m. $5 admission and skate rental
Monday – Matinee Skate from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
All ages: $2 admission & $2 skate rental
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. – Last chance Skate $1 OFF Admission All Day for ALL
A Martin Luther King, Jr commemorative event will be held at Colorado College. The 'All People's Breakfast' will be themed "It Still Starts with Me: A Call to Action." The event will have keynote speaker and assistant professor of theatre, Idris Goodwin.
Goodwin will present his interpretation of "The Drum Major Instinct," from Dr. King's 1968 sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at Colorado College's El Pomar Sports Center at 44 W Cache La Poudre St. Tickets are $7 at the door.
Following the All People's Breakfast, there will be a "Rally and March for Hope," where participants will march from the campus to Acacia Park.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
