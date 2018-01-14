City of Colorado Springs to observe Martin Luther King Jr Day

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day Monday, city offices will be closed in Colorado Springs.

All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Monday.

The offices that will be closed:

City Hall

City Clerk

Municipal Court

Sales Tax Office

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

City Auditorium – Closed for Business. Private rentals only.

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Otis Park

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

What will be open:

Garden of the Gods Park

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting

Sertich Ice Center

Public Skating: Sunday from 3:30 – 5 p.m. $5 admission and skate rental

Monday – Matinee Skate from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All ages: $2 admission & $2 skate rental

Skate in the Park last chance – Acacia Park

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. – Last chance Skate $1 OFF Admission All Day for ALL

Valley Hi Golf Course and Patty Jewett Golf Course: TBA – weather permitting

A Martin Luther King, Jr commemorative event will be held at Colorado College. The 'All People's Breakfast' will be themed "It Still Starts with Me: A Call to Action." The event will have keynote speaker and assistant professor of theatre, Idris Goodwin.

Goodwin will present his interpretation of "The Drum Major Instinct," from Dr. King's 1968 sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at Colorado College's El Pomar Sports Center at 44 W Cache La Poudre St. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Following the All People's Breakfast, there will be a "Rally and March for Hope," where participants will march from the campus to Acacia Park.