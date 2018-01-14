Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Quantcast

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) -

Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.
  
Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.


  
The sedan's front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.
  
Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.
  
Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.


  
Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

