Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.



Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018





The sedan's front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.



Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.



Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018





Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

