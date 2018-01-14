CSFD guidelines for recreational fires

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wants people to know its policy on outdoor fires.

This is due to the number of recent grass fires and extreme dry conditions, CSFD says it will extinguish all illegal fires whether they are in a backyard or public location. How illegal fires are extinguished and how fire crews respond are all according to the 2009 National Fire Code guidelines.

CSFD says it is fully committed in enforcing the code by protecting the lives of people and all property.

In accordance to Fire Code 302, recreational fires will be extinguished if they do not follow these guidelines:

Fire cannot be larger than 3 feet in diameter

Fire cannot be higher than 2 feet in flame length

Fire cannot be within 25 feet of any combustible (homes, tents, trees, bushes, trash)

Fire cannot be unattended: sleeping next to the fire is considered “unattended”. Person must be lucid and awake during burning

Fire must have means of extinguishment (water, sand, dirt)

Fire cannot burn any other fuels except wood or charcoal

Fires in approved fire appliances (store-bought) have the following guidelines:

Fire cannot burn any other fuels except wood or charcoal

Fire cannot be unattended: sleeping next to the fire is considered "unattended". Person must be lucid and awake during fire

Must have means of extinguishment (water, sand, dirt)

Fire cannot be within 15 feet of combustibles or structures. Exception: when the fire is on the premise of one and two-family dwellings the code allows it to be within 15 feet of combustibles or structure

CSFD is partnering with CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs on this issue, and will continue to educate all in the community on the 2009 National Fire Code and the guidelines surrounding recreational fires.