CSFD guidelines for recreational fires

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wants people to know its policy on outdoor fires.
This is due to the number of recent grass fires and extreme dry conditions, CSFD says it will extinguish all illegal fires whether they are in a backyard or public location. How illegal fires are extinguished and how fire crews respond are all according to the 2009 National Fire Code guidelines.
CSFD says it is fully committed in enforcing the code by protecting the lives of people and all property.
In accordance to Fire Code 302, recreational fires will be extinguished if they do not follow these guidelines:
Fires in approved fire appliances (store-bought) have the following guidelines:
CSFD is partnering with CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs on this issue, and will continue to educate all in the community on the 2009 National Fire Code and the guidelines surrounding recreational fires.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.