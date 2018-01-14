Colorado skier numbers down amid warm, dry winter

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - Colorado ski resorts say early season visits are down between 11 and 13 percent compared with last year because of low snow conditions.



The Aspen Daily News reported Saturday that Colorado Ski Country USA, which represents 23 resorts in the state, recorded 13 percent fewer visits at its member operations through Dec. 31.



Separately, Vail Resorts, which isn't part of Colorado Ski Country USA, reported visits were down nearly 11 percent at its North American ski areas through Jan. 8. That includes four resorts in Colorado, but state-only numbers weren't immediately available.



Colorado Ski Country says warm, dry weather in November and December reduced the amount of natural snowfall, so many resorts relied on snowmaking.



Colorado Ski Country USA noted the state's historically snowiest months are still ahead.