Douglas Bruce loses another round in court

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
