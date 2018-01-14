Quantcast

Douglas Bruce loses another round in court

DENVER (AP) - Douglas Bruce, the anti-tax crusader who served prison time for tax evasion and violating probation, has lost a request to appeal those convictions.
  
Colorado Politics reports that a two-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied Bruce's request for an appeal.
  
Bruce received two consecutive 90-day terms for his 2012 convictions for filing a false tax return and attempting to influence a public servant, as well as six years' probation.
  
In 2016, he was convicted of violating probation and served 180 days of a new two-year sentence. He was granted parole effective September.
  
Bruce had maintained he was being targeted because of his role in passing the 1992 Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that sets strict limits on state taxes and spending.

