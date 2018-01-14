Quantcast

Colorado deputy convicted of driving drunk while on duty - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado deputy convicted of driving drunk while on duty

Posted: Updated:

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.
  
Jurors found 45-year-old Jeffery Vincent guilty Friday of the misdemeanor, as well as a charge of prohibited use of a weapon for carrying a gun while he was intoxicated. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1.
  
Prosecutors say a fellow Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy reported that he suspected Vincent was drunk on duty Jan. 3, 2017. Vincent's assignment that day was to transport inmates from the jail to the courthouse south of Denver.
  
A test administered about four hours later showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.081 percent.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?