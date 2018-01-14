Trust and truth under Trump: Americans are in a quandary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Americans say they're increasingly confused and concerned about who can be trusted to tell them the truth about what's happening in Washington these days.



That's according to interviews and polling over President Donald Trump's first year in office, when he's repeated falsehoods and attacked what he calls the "fake news" media.



Americans report they're scanning various outlets of information, including Trump's Twitter feed, and that they trust no outlet in particular. Many say they began consuming news about Washington differently since Trump won the presidency in 2016.



A Pew Research Center survey last month found that about 2 in 3 American adults say fabricated news stories cause a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current affairs.