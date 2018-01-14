CPW approves season restrictions for 'shed' hunting

For many hunters, Spring and Summer months are a time to reflect on the previous season and map out hunts for next fall.

It's also the time for 'shed' hunting.

As a lot of people know, cervids, or members of the deer family (whitetail, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, etc.) drop and regrow their antlers each year.

Many outdoor enthusiasts spend their time searching for and collecting these shed antlers to use for various reasons. Some folks use the antlers for craft projects and art pieces, while some just like to collect them. They also make great chew toys for dogs.

Beginning this year in Colorado, shed hunters will have to wait until the end of April to start collecting bone on public lands west of I-25.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve the creation of a seasonal closure on shed antler and horn collection on all public lands west of I-25 from Jan. 1 through April 30. This change will take effect beginning March 1, 2018. In addition, a closure on shed hunting has been put in place for the Gunnison basin from May 1-15. This regulation was put in place to provide protection for the Gunnison Sage-Grouse.

CPW said they have been looking into this issue for months. They said the purpose of this regulation is to reduce the recreational impacts from shed hunting on wintering big game animals during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.

Complete background information on this regulation can be found on the CPW website.