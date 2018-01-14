Quantcast

CPW approves season restrictions for 'shed' hunting - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CPW approves season restrictions for 'shed' hunting

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO -

For many hunters, Spring and Summer months are a time to reflect on the previous season and map out hunts for next fall.

It's also the time for 'shed' hunting.

As a lot of people know, cervids, or members of the deer family (whitetail, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, etc.) drop and regrow their antlers each year.

Many outdoor enthusiasts spend their time searching for and collecting these shed antlers to use for various reasons. Some folks use the antlers for craft projects and art pieces, while some just like to collect them. They also make great chew toys for dogs.

Beginning this year in Colorado, shed hunters will have to wait until the end of April to start collecting bone on public lands west of I-25.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve the creation of a seasonal closure on shed antler and horn collection on all public lands west of I-25 from Jan. 1 through April 30. This change will take effect beginning March 1, 2018. In addition, a closure on shed hunting has been put in place for the Gunnison basin from May 1-15. This regulation was put in place to provide protection for the Gunnison Sage-Grouse.

CPW said they have been looking into this issue for months. They said the purpose of this regulation is to reduce the recreational impacts from shed hunting on wintering big game animals during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.

Complete background information on this regulation can be found on the CPW website.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?