Quantcast

Pueblo County Sheriff to award scholarship - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo County Sheriff to award scholarship

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PUEBLO COUNTY -

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor announced Friday that the County Sheriff's of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Pueblo County student this spring.

This is the 40th year the CSOC will be awarding scholarships to students across Colorado, as the program was established in 1978. A scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year.

The CSOC said they consider this program to be an investment in the future and believe they are helping to provide deserving students with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens committee appointed by Sheriff Taylor. The recipient will be selected based on criteria established by CSOC. The criteria includes leadership, merit, character, involvement, and career purpose.

According to the Sheriff's Office, any legal, permanent resident of Pueblo County enrolled in, or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full-or-part-time student is eligible to apply.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in Pueblo County and to all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available online at www.csoc.org or at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deadline to submit applications is February 23, 2018.

For more information, contact local high schools or Yvette Robinson at Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6407 or at robinsoy@pueblocounty.us or County Sheriffs of Colorado at www.csoc.org.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?