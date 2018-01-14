Pueblo County Sheriff to award scholarship

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor announced Friday that the County Sheriff's of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Pueblo County student this spring.

This is the 40th year the CSOC will be awarding scholarships to students across Colorado, as the program was established in 1978. A scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year.

The CSOC said they consider this program to be an investment in the future and believe they are helping to provide deserving students with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens committee appointed by Sheriff Taylor. The recipient will be selected based on criteria established by CSOC. The criteria includes leadership, merit, character, involvement, and career purpose.

According to the Sheriff's Office, any legal, permanent resident of Pueblo County enrolled in, or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full-or-part-time student is eligible to apply.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in Pueblo County and to all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available online at www.csoc.org or at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deadline to submit applications is February 23, 2018.

For more information, contact local high schools or Yvette Robinson at Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6407 or at robinsoy@pueblocounty.us or County Sheriffs of Colorado at www.csoc.org.