Homeland Security: People should trust alerts - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Homeland Security: People should trust alerts

HONOLULU (AP) - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says people should trust government alert systems and the recent blunder in Hawaii was just a "very unfortunate mistake."
  
Nielsen spoke on "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday morning about the emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones Saturday morning. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.
  
Nielsen said she would hate for anybody not to abide by government warnings. She said the alerts are vital and doesn't want anyone to "draw the wrong conclusion."
  
Hawaii's emergency management agency's administrator said he took responsibility for the mistake.
  
The state adjutant general said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.

