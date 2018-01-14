Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant.

The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle began to reverse, and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. The vehicle then went forward over a curb into the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road. Then the vehicle attempted to cross over a median, and got stuck.

Two juvenile females were detained by police. Police said the driver was 15-years-old, and intoxicated. The vehicle the teens were driving was listed as stolen by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the driver was listed as a suspect.

Both teens were taken to Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. They both face multiple charges once they are released from the hospital.