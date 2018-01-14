Quantcast

Four teens involved in rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious, single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd.

According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. One of these two ejected was a 13-year-old female. Police said she suffered fatal injuries. 

The other three occupants were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

The crash caused closures on Powers Blvd. and Woodmen Road, but as of 3:20 a.m., all lanes are open.

According to police, this is the fourth traffic related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2018. At this time last year, there were no traffic related fatalities.

