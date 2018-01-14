Sunday Morning Weather: Mild Day, Colder And Areas Of Snow For MLK Day

We're starting off in the 20's for most areas this morning. Sunday will be a milder day with highs in the 50's for most areas this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds will be fairly light. It should be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the end of the weekend. Clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system tonight with lows in the 20's.

Snow chances begin Monday morning and stick around for much of the day. Accumulations, if any, generally look to be around 1-2". That should generally fall as light snow and winds won't be very strong with this system. We could have a few issues on the roadways, especially up around the Palmer Divide, but it should also be a shot of much-needed moisture. Highs on Monday will only be in the 30's. Skies clear on Tuesday but temperatures stay chilly in the 30's. Wednesday will be warmer as we get closer to 50°. Models have been going back and forth on the potential for another quick shot of light snow later Wednesday. Runs this morning have been coming in much drier so we'll keep the forecast dry for now and keep an eye on that potential. Thursday and Friday look dry and warm to wrap up the work and school week with highs in the 50's and even some low 60's by Friday. We could have another system moving in with snow and gusty winds on Saturday. That's also something we'll be keeping an eye on this week!