Colorado State wins over Wyoming 78-73 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado State wins over Wyoming 78-73

Che Bob scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho grabbed 13 rebounds and Colorado State held off Wyoming 78-73 on Saturday.
  
The Cowboys raced to a 6-0 lead before Colorado State (10-9, 3-3 Mountain West) poured it on with a 22-3 run over a 9½-minute span and never trailed again.
  
Wyoming (11-7, 2-3) responded and outscored Colorado State 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the first half and trailed 30-29 at halftime. Bob started the second half with a jumper, Prentiss Nixon followed with a 3-point play and Carvacho's layup - that followed a 3 from Wyoming's Hayden Dalton - made it 37-32.
  
Bob made a pair of free throws and Nixon made 3 of 4 in the last seven seconds to seal the win. Nixon scored 16 and J.D. Paige added 14.
  
Dalton and Alan Herndon each scored 18 points and Justin James scored 16 and made 10 of 12 free throws for Wyoming.

