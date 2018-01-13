Quantcast

Air Force sweeps RIT with 4-0 win - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Air Force sweeps RIT with 4-0 win

Posted: Updated:

Junior Billy Christopoulos made 30 saves in his first career shutout to lead Air Force to a 4-0 win over RIT in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, N.Y. The Falcons have won three straight and improved to 11-10-3 overall and 6-8-2 in the league.

Senior Ben Kucera gave the Falcons an early 1-0 lead at 7:23 of the first period. Pierce Pluemer chipped the puck out of the zone to spring Evan Giesler and Kucera on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Giesler set up Kucera on the right wing side and the senior scored his second of the season. Thirty seconds later, the Tigers had an odd-man rush and Billy Christopoulos stopped Shawn Cameron to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The second period was all RIT as the Tigers outshot Air Force 17-3, but Christopoulos kept the nets clean for the Falcons.

Early in the third period, freshman Marshall Bowery scored his first of two goals on the night. At 1:50 of the third period, Bowery collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated down the right side, scoring with a wrister for a 2-0 lead. Later in the period, Kyle Haak forced a turnover in the neutral zone and fed Bowery on the rush. His shot from the right circle gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead at 13:51. With 3:16 left in the game, RIT pulled its goalie in favor of the extra attacker. It took just 14 seconds for the Falcons to seal the win as Matt Serratore blocked a shot, carried the puck out of the zone and scored in the empty net at 16:58.

RIT outshot Air Force, 30-21, in the game. The Falcons were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Tigers were 0-for-5. Christian Short made 17 saves for the Tigers.

“I could not be more proud of our guys,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “They came at us hard. Our penalty kill was fabulous and Billy Christopoulos was the best player on the ice all weekend. The second period got a little chaotic. We got a little sloppy and fatigued at times. Going into the third period, we wanted to simplify our game and have competitive patience and it paid off. I thought we played a really good game in the third period.”

Air Force returns home for a two-game conference series against Sacred Heart, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 19-20, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?