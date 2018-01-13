Colorado College drops 5-1 contest to Minnesota Duluth

Colorado College capped a tough weekend against Minnesota Duluth Saturday falling to the Bulldogs 5-1.

Westin Michaud started things on the right foot, netting a power play goal to put the Tigers up 1-0 but from there it was all Minnesota Duluth. Kobe Roth scored twice with Parker Mackay and Billy Exell adding on in the third period to down CC in front of 4,651 fans at the World Arena.

The loss moves the Tigers to 9-10-3 on the season as they get ready to face Western Michigan next weekend on the road.