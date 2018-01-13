'Making a Difference' dinner held in Colorado Springs

A dinner in support of a local organization that helps those with Autism and Asperger's Syndrome was held in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The 'Making a Difference' dinner was hosted by our very own News 5 anchor Elizabeth Watts at the Hotel Elegante.

Honored to host the Springs’ first ever Making a Difference dinner tonight... benefiting Autism & Aspergers Connections. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/edPIwojMp1 — Elizabeth Watts (@ElizabethWatts5) January 14, 2018

The dinner was in support of Autism and Asperger connections, a non profit organization helping join families, individuals and professionals in the community to autism support, information and resources.

Best-selling author Dr. Temple Grandin was a speaker at the event, as she is both a well-known author and speaker on autism and animal behavior. She has been featured on National Public Radio and a BBC Special, "The Woman who Thinks Like a Cow."

Dr. Grandin spoke about her belief in early intervention for children with autism and asperger's syndrome, for example by not allowing video game play all day, and familiarizing children with work, trades and different skills. This helps them socially in the long run.

She explained the importance on knowing how to move children on the autism spectrum into adult life, rather than sheltering them behind a diagnosis. A

Attendees also enjoyed a three course dinner, silent auction, live entertainment, all in support of the local organization and it's impact children and people in the community.