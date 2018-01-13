'Making a Difference' dinner held in Colorado Springs

A dinner in support of a local organization that helps those with Autism and Asperger's Syndrome was held in Colorado Springs Saturday night.
The 'Making a Difference' dinner was hosted by our very own News 5 anchor Elizabeth Watts at the Hotel Elegante.
Honored to host the Springs’ first ever Making a Difference dinner tonight... benefiting Autism & Aspergers Connections. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/edPIwojMp1— Elizabeth Watts (@ElizabethWatts5) January 14, 2018
The dinner was in support of Autism and Asperger connections, a non profit organization helping join families, individuals and professionals in the community to autism support, information and resources.
Best-selling author Dr. Temple Grandin was a speaker at the event, as she is both a well-known author and speaker on autism and animal behavior. She has been featured on National Public Radio and a BBC Special, "The Woman who Thinks Like a Cow."
Dr. Grandin spoke about her belief in early intervention for children with autism and asperger's syndrome, for example by not allowing video game play all day, and familiarizing children with work, trades and different skills. This helps them socially in the long run.
She explained the importance on knowing how to move children on the autism spectrum into adult life, rather than sheltering them behind a diagnosis. A
Attendees also enjoyed a three course dinner, silent auction, live entertainment, all in support of the local organization and it's impact children and people in the community.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.