Air Force men's basketball wins over San Jose State 78-71

Ryan Swan scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jacob Van added 14 points to help Air Force beat San Jose State 78-71 on Saturday.
  
Pervis Louder scored all of his 12 points in the second half and Lavelle Scottie finished with 11 for Air Force (7-10, 1-4 Mountain West). The Falcons, who had lost seven of their last eight, snapped a four-game skid.
  
Louder and Swan combined to score eight straight points to give Air Force a 69-59 lead with 70 seconds remaining. The Falcons missed five of their next 10 free throws before Van hit 4 of 4 in the final six seconds to seal it.
  
Ryan Welage had 17 points and Jalen James scored 13 for San Jose State (3-14, 0-6). The Spartans have lost six games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
  
Scottie hit three 3s during an 11-2 run to open the game and Air Force led by 18 points. SJSU scored 19 of the final 26 first-half points to pull within 40-34 at the break and Noah Baumann's 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run that gave the Spartans their first lead, 45-42, with 16 minutes left.

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

