Ice rink in Acacia Park open for one final weekend

The ice rink in Acacia Park is open for just a few more days until it closes for the season.

The city of Colorado Springs along with City Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, reports a big 72 percent increase in admission over the last year at the ice rink.

The skating rink opened on Nov 14 and will close after this weekend on Monday. 10,805 admissions were recorded at this time last year, according to the city.

This year the number has risen over 8,000 to 18,656 people.

“We’re excited to be on track to break previous attendance records and hope residents will come and enjoy the rink this final weekend,” said Kim King, administration manager for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Admission is $10 for skaters including skates, children under four are free with an adult. A $1 discount will be given on the final day of the season during the rink's "Last Chance Skate."

