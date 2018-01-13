Ice rink in Acacia Park open for one final weekend

The ice rink in Acacia Park is open for just a few more days until it closes for the season.
The city of Colorado Springs along with City Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, reports a big 72 percent increase in admission over the last year at the ice rink.
The skating rink opened on Nov 14 and will close after this weekend on Monday. 10,805 admissions were recorded at this time last year, according to the city.
This year the number has risen over 8,000 to 18,656 people.
“We’re excited to be on track to break previous attendance records and hope residents will come and enjoy the rink this final weekend,” said Kim King, administration manager for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
Admission is $10 for skaters including skates, children under four are free with an adult. A $1 discount will be given on the final day of the season during the rink's "Last Chance Skate."
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
