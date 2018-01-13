Quantcast

Eagles ground Falcons 15-10

Philadelphia's defense staged a last-minute goal-line stand and Jake Elliott atoned for a missed extra point with three field goals as the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 Saturday to move into the NFC championship game.
  
Despite being underdogs as the No. 1 seed, the Eagles (14-3) showed plenty of moxie in the tightest spots of the fourth quarter.
  
They stopped sixth-seeded Atlanta (11-7) after it got to the 9 with a first down, and then on fourth down from the 2 when Matt Ryan's pass sailed over Julio Jones' head in the end zone.
  
It was the first playoff win for Philadelphia since the 2008 season, and they will host either Minnesota or New Orleans for the conference title next Sunday.
  
The Falcons, who so memorably blew a 28-3 second-half lead in last year's Super Bowl, won't get a chance to atone for that defeat.

  Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

