Auto pedestrian crash closes N Academy for hours Saturday

An auto pedestrian accident has roadways closed for several hours Saturday night.

According to CSPD, all southbound lanes of N Academy Blvd are closed to through traffic, south of San Miguel Street. The street is expected to reopen around 10:00 p.m., according to the crews on scene.

Police say the the call came in at 6:11 p.m., when a pedestrian was trying to cross the southbound lanes of N Academy when the pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, according to police. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian and did stay on scene.

According to police, this is the fourth auto pedestrian crash in 2018 that the CSPD Major Accident Unit has been sent to.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.