Quantcast

Auto pedestrian crash closes N Academy for hours Saturday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Auto pedestrian crash closes N Academy for hours Saturday

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

An auto pedestrian accident has roadways closed for several hours Saturday night.

According to CSPD, all southbound lanes of N Academy Blvd are closed to through traffic, south of San Miguel Street. The street is expected to reopen around 10:00 p.m., according to the crews on scene.

Police say the the call came in at 6:11 p.m., when a pedestrian was trying to cross the southbound lanes of N Academy when the pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. 

No drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, according to police. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian and did stay on scene. 

According to police, this is the fourth auto pedestrian crash in 2018 that the CSPD Major Accident Unit has been sent to.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?