Auto pedestrian crash closes N Academy for hours Saturday

An auto pedestrian accident has roadways closed for several hours Saturday night.
According to CSPD, all southbound lanes of N Academy Blvd are closed to through traffic, south of San Miguel Street. The street is expected to reopen around 10:00 p.m., according to the crews on scene.
Police say the the call came in at 6:11 p.m., when a pedestrian was trying to cross the southbound lanes of N Academy when the pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.
No drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, according to police. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian and did stay on scene.
According to police, this is the fourth auto pedestrian crash in 2018 that the CSPD Major Accident Unit has been sent to.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
All S/B lanes of N. Academy Blvd are closed to through traffic, south of San Miguel Street for an auto/pedestrian traffic accident. Roadway expected to be closed for several hours. Use an alternate route.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 14, 2018
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
