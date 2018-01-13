Sloth couple expecting baby at Denver Zoo

A sloth couple at the Denver Zoo is expecting an addition to their family.
The Denver Zoo posted a curious photo on their Facebook page of an ultrasound, asking people if they could guess which animal was expecting.
However according to zoo experts, the gender of the baby sloth won't be revealed for a few weeks after the animal is born.
The baby is expected anytime between now and March.
The happy couple Charlotte and Elliot were matched together after essentially meeting 'online,' like so many others. According to 9News in Denver, Charlotte and Elliot were matched on a website for 'Species Survival Plan Programs' where experts work together to help manager and oversee population management in a number of animal species.
Both Charlotte and Elliot were matched to be a good fit for one another, Charlotte was brought from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and the rest is history.
9News in Denver also spoke with two different experts on whether they thought the baby sloth will be a boy or girl.
We will send an update when the zoo's new addition is born.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.