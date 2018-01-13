Sloth couple expecting baby at Denver Zoo

A sloth couple at the Denver Zoo is expecting an addition to their family.

The Denver Zoo posted a curious photo on their Facebook page of an ultrasound, asking people if they could guess which animal was expecting.

However according to zoo experts, the gender of the baby sloth won't be revealed for a few weeks after the animal is born.

The baby is expected anytime between now and March.

The happy couple Charlotte and Elliot were matched together after essentially meeting 'online,' like so many others. According to 9News in Denver, Charlotte and Elliot were matched on a website for 'Species Survival Plan Programs' where experts work together to help manager and oversee population management in a number of animal species.

Both Charlotte and Elliot were matched to be a good fit for one another, Charlotte was brought from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and the rest is history.

9News in Denver also spoke with two different experts on whether they thought the baby sloth will be a boy or girl.

We will send an update when the zoo's new addition is born.