Saturday Evening Weather: All quiet on the Western Front

A sprawling area of High pressure over the Rocky Mountains guards the region through Sunday evening. However, a "back door" cold front (coming in from the northeast) will bring clouds, flurries, brisk breezes, and colder temperatures. It will be short-lived, because temperatures will warm again Wednesday through Friday. Snow chances appear to be on the holiday (flurries), Wednesday (Pueblo...south), and next Saturday.

For The Springs, a clear and calm Saturday night, lows near 20F. Sunny side up Sunday, highs near 52F. Light snow Monday, highs closer to freezing.

For Pueblo, similar tonight and Sunday, highs tomorrow closer to 55F. Flurries M.L.K. Day, high near 37.

For the Front Range, clear and old tonight, upper teens or 20. Sunny and mild Sunday, highs 55-57.

Woodland Park vicinity, clear, calm, cold tonight, upper teens. Sunny Sunday, upper 40s. Light snow Monday.