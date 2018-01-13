Saturday Evening Weather: All quiet on the Western Front

A sprawling area of High pressure over the Rocky Mountains guards the region through Sunday evening. However, a "back door" cold front (coming in from the northeast) will bring clouds, flurries, brisk breezes, and colder temperatures. It will be short-lived, because temperatures will warm again Wednesday through Friday. Snow chances appear to be on the holiday (flurries), Wednesday (Pueblo...south), and next Saturday.
For The Springs, a clear and calm Saturday night, lows near 20F. Sunny side up Sunday, highs near 52F. Light snow Monday, highs closer to freezing.
For Pueblo, similar tonight and Sunday, highs tomorrow closer to 55F. Flurries M.L.K. Day, high near 37.
For the Front Range, clear and old tonight, upper teens or 20. Sunny and mild Sunday, highs 55-57.
Woodland Park vicinity, clear, calm, cold tonight, upper teens. Sunny Sunday, upper 40s. Light snow Monday.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
