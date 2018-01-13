Quantcast

Lindsey Vonn lands spot on Team USA with 9th place finish

Federica Brignone won the penultimate women's World Cup super-G before the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday.
  
The Italian timed 1 minute, 9.80 seconds on the Karnten-Franz Klammer course to beat Lara Gut of Switzerland by 0.18. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was 0.46 behind in third.
  
Lindsey Vonn finished 1.43 off the lead in ninth place, a day after the American standout was considering skipping the race to avoid the risk of getting injured on the partly weakened course. However, snow conditions vastly improved after a cold night.
  
It was Brignone's seventh career win, and second of the season. She became the fifth different winner of five super-G races this season.
  
The race was rescheduled from Sunday after organizers swapped it with the downhill.

    •   
