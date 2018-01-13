Quantcast

Shaun White scores a perfect 100, lands Team USA spot - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Shaun White scores a perfect 100, lands Team USA spot

Posted: Updated:

Shaun White made the U.S. Olympic team in grand fashion - scoring a perfect 100 at the U.S. Grand Prix event to set himself up as a favorite to win a third gold medal.
  
White's winning run Saturday included two of the toughest tricks on the halfpipe - the Double McTwist 1260 that he patented and the frontside double cork 1440.
  
Ben Ferguson finished fifth to secure his spot; he'll join White and Jake Pates on the Olympic team. Danny Davis is among those now competing for a possible fourth spot.
  
Spain's Queralt Castellet won the women's events, followed by Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro and Kelly Clark. Kim has already qualified, while Mastro and Clark have the edge for the other two spots heading into next weekend's final qualifying event.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?