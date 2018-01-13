Quantcast

Air Force women's basketball falls to San Jose State 75-74

Air Force women’s basketball dropped a 75-74 Mountain West contest to San José State Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena. Freshman Kaelin Immel scored 26 points to lead the Falcons.

In a back-and-forth battle, a late surge by San José State was too big an obstacle to overcome for the Falcons.  The game was tied 57-57 after three quarters, but the Spartans built a 10 point lead with 3:29 to play.  Air Force managed to chip-away at the 10 point deficit, but the rally ran out of time. 

Trailing by four, Immel knocked down a three with 0.6 seconds left to pull the Falcons to within one.  San José State was able to get the in-bounds pass in as time expired to hold off Air Force.

Immel set a career-high in scoring for the second-straight game, going 10 of 23 from the field and 5 of 11 from three-point range.  The guard scored 25 points in her last game at UNLV and it was also her seventh consecutive game leading the Falcons in scoring.

Seniors Cortney Porter and Erika Chapman tied season-high’s in scoring.  Porter scored 18 points to go with five rebounds and two steals.  Chapman scored 13 points to go with a career-high five blocked shots.

Freshman Emily Conroe scored six points.  Freshman Alexis Springfield also played well off the bench for Air Force, scoring five points and dishing out four assists.

Taylor Turney led four Spartans in double-figures with 17 points and six assists.  Myzhanique Ladd added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Air Force’s 74 points was a season-high.  The Falcons held a 19-10 advantage in offensive rebounds and forced 13 steals and 25 turnovers in the game.

Air Force returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 17, hosting Colorado State.

