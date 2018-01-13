Colorado fines Lyft for using driver with serious felonies

Colorado has fined the ride-hailing service Lyft more than $224,000 to settle claims it let a driver with a disqualifying felony record convey passengers for more than a year.



The Denver Post reports that the Public Utilities Commission cut an original fine of nearly $449,000 after Lyft admitted the violation in December.



Denver's KCNC-TV first reported that Lyft driver Danny Gillette had a robbery and prison escape on his criminal record. Both felonies disqualified him from Lyft driving.



Gillette drove with Lyft from 2016 until 2017, when the company discovered his record.



Colorado regulators issued an $8.9 million fine against Lyft rival Uber's parent company in November for allowing employees with serious criminal or motor vehicle offenses to work as drivers.

