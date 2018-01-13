Quantcast

Toni and Guy holds fundraiser for Dep. Parrish - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Toni and Guy holds fundraiser for Dep. Parrish

Posted: Updated:

A little more than a week after his funeral, many people are still doing what they can for the family of fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish. 

In Colorado Springs, Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy held a fundraiser Saturday for the Deputy's family. 

For the entire day, all sales from the school will be donated to the Parrish Family. 

The school decided to this all because of one of their students, Ronnie Hutchinson, who says he trained with the deputy at a training center in Highlands Ranch while he was a deputy in Arapahoe County. 

Parrish was killed in an ambush attack on officers in Highlands Ranch on New Year's Eve.

RELATED:

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

VA document: Douglas County gunman had fled mental ward

Douglas County Sheriff releases body cam video of Deputy-involved shooting

Body cam video shows deputies' courage under fire 

Full coverage: Funeral for Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?