Toni and Guy holds fundraiser for Dep. Parrish

A little more than a week after his funeral, many people are still doing what they can for the family of fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish.

In Colorado Springs, Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy held a fundraiser Saturday for the Deputy's family.

For the entire day, all sales from the school will be donated to the Parrish Family.

The school decided to this all because of one of their students, Ronnie Hutchinson, who says he trained with the deputy at a training center in Highlands Ranch while he was a deputy in Arapahoe County.

Parrish was killed in an ambush attack on officers in Highlands Ranch on New Year's Eve.

Come support our fallen hero Zack Parrish who fell in the line of duty when he was trying to help his community. Come have a hot dog, chips and drink. Or any of TONI & GUY Hairdressing Academy’s services. @dcsheriff #LiveLikeZack pic.twitter.com/xIesjqMvEK — EPC Wildland Fire (@epcwildland) January 13, 2018

