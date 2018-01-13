'Winter Wonderland' hike goes on despite little snow

Bear Creek Nature Center often plans events throughout the year encouraging people to get outside.

On Saturday, about a dozen people showed up for an event planned to look for animal tracks and other evidence in the snow.

However, with little snow in southern Colorado, the center was unsure what they would fine.

Much to many people's surprise, a little bit of snow stuck on the ground from earlier in the week.

'Even without snow, there's so much for us to explore and go out and find, we're going to be wildlife detectives today and search for as many clues as we can and just experience how wonderful this Ponderosa Pine forest is here,' said Mary Jo Lewis, Supervisor for Bear Creek Nature Center.

