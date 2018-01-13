Quantcast

Bear Creek Nature Center hosts 'Winter Wonderland' hike - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Bear Creek Nature Center hosts 'Winter Wonderland' hike

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

For many this season, some of our favorite winter activities have been put on hold because of the dry weather.

Despite that weather, the Bear Creek Nature Center held a 'Winter Wonderland' hike in Fox Run Regional Park, Saturday morning.

The point of the hike is to find animal tracks in the winter. About a dozen people showed up to the event, and much to their surprise, there was a little bit of snow on the ground. Attendees did their best to find evidence of animals, whether it be tracks or scat.

"Even without snow, there's so much for us to explore and go out and find, we're going to be wildlife detectives today and search for as many clues as we can and just experience how wonderful this ponderosa pine forest is here," said Supervisor, Mary Jo Lewis.

The Bear Creek Nature Center said they're open to finding another time to do this activity again when there's some snow on the ground.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?