Bear Creek Nature Center hosts 'Winter Wonderland' hike

For many this season, some of our favorite winter activities have been put on hold because of the dry weather.

Despite that weather, the Bear Creek Nature Center held a 'Winter Wonderland' hike in Fox Run Regional Park, Saturday morning.

The point of the hike is to find animal tracks in the winter. About a dozen people showed up to the event, and much to their surprise, there was a little bit of snow on the ground. Attendees did their best to find evidence of animals, whether it be tracks or scat.

"Even without snow, there's so much for us to explore and go out and find, we're going to be wildlife detectives today and search for as many clues as we can and just experience how wonderful this ponderosa pine forest is here," said Supervisor, Mary Jo Lewis.

The Bear Creek Nature Center said they're open to finding another time to do this activity again when there's some snow on the ground.