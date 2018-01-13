Bear Creek Nature Center hosts 'Winter Wonderland' hike

For many this season, some of our favorite winter activities have been put on hold because of the dry weather.
Despite that weather, the Bear Creek Nature Center held a 'Winter Wonderland' hike in Fox Run Regional Park, Saturday morning.
The point of the hike is to find animal tracks in the winter. About a dozen people showed up to the event, and much to their surprise, there was a little bit of snow on the ground. Attendees did their best to find evidence of animals, whether it be tracks or scat.
"Even without snow, there's so much for us to explore and go out and find, we're going to be wildlife detectives today and search for as many clues as we can and just experience how wonderful this ponderosa pine forest is here," said Supervisor, Mary Jo Lewis.
The Bear Creek Nature Center said they're open to finding another time to do this activity again when there's some snow on the ground.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
