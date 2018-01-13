Quantcast

Homicide suspect identified in Astrozon shooting

Written By Tyler Dumas
Charles Valentino Lobato Charles Valentino Lobato

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they have identified the suspect in the Jan. 7 shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Astrozon Blvd.

Police said the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Charles Valentino Lobato.

According to police, Lobato is a Hispanic male, 5' 7", 155 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. They also said he has numerous tattoos, including a Broncos emblem on his chest, and the word 'Park' on his right hand.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred Sunday night, Jan. 7, in the Astro Liquors parking lot in the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd.

RELATED: Police looking for person of interest in connection to Astrozon shooting

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

