Homicide suspect identified in Astrozon shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they have identified the suspect in the Jan. 7 shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Astrozon Blvd.

Police said the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Charles Valentino Lobato.

According to police, Lobato is a Hispanic male, 5' 7", 155 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. They also said he has numerous tattoos, including a Broncos emblem on his chest, and the word 'Park' on his right hand.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred Sunday night, Jan. 7, in the Astro Liquors parking lot in the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd.

