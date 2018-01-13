Quantcast

Red Cross faces blood shortage - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Red Cross faces blood shortage

Posted: Updated:
Red Cross blood shortage Red Cross blood shortage

(NBC News) The American Red Cross says the holidays, an active flu season and the bitter cold snap have all lead to a critical shortage of donated blood.

"We have had so many winter storms just since January 1 that we've had to cancel 200 blood drives," says the Red Cross' Suzy DeFrancis.

Donated blood is used to help accident victims and people in surgery, especially emergency trauma situations.

Donations are also used for patients receiving treatment for leukemia and other cancers, as well as sickle cell disease.

"Blood can't be stockpiled. It has to be there right at the time it's needed, and that's why it's so urgently needed right now," DeFrancis notes.

All blood types are needed, especially O-negative, which is universal and can be used for anyone. 

Read more: http://rdcrss.org/2qTTq51

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?