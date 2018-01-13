Quantcast

Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on I-25

Written By Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO -

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, C-DOT reported a vehicle crash on south bound I-25, north of Pueblo. At first report, the department said traffic was being diverted, and there was no estimated time of re-opening.

State Patrol has now said that the crash involved an 18-wheeler and pedestrian. 

The crash happened 10 miles north of Pueblo.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the pedestrian stepped out into the right hand lane of I-25 and was struck by a Volvo, semi-tractor pulling a Wabash trailer.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured in the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

State Patrol said that neither alcohol nor excessive speed are suspected in the crash.

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

