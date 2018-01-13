Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on I-25

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, C-DOT reported a vehicle crash on south bound I-25, north of Pueblo. At first report, the department said traffic was being diverted, and there was no estimated time of re-opening.

State Patrol has now said that the crash involved an 18-wheeler and pedestrian.

The crash happened 10 miles north of Pueblo.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the pedestrian stepped out into the right hand lane of I-25 and was struck by a Volvo, semi-tractor pulling a Wabash trailer.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured in the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

State Patrol said that neither alcohol nor excessive speed are suspected in the crash.