Saturday Morning Weather: Morning Fog, Cooler Temps

Skies will work on clearing throughout the morning hours and we'll be left with mainly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the 40's and low 50's. Winds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the teens and 20's. 

Sunday will be a warmer end to the weekend with highs in the 50's and mainly sunny skies. Monday will bring our next chance for mainly light snow at this point with highs only in the 30's. Warmer and drier for the rest of the week with highs back into the 40's and 50's quickly and will be solidly in the 50's nearly everywhere by Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mainly dry. The only other chance for moisture will be late Wednesday, but that chance looks rather minimal as of now. 

  • Four teens involved in rollover crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-14 12:54:38 GMT

    Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Stetson Hills Patrol Officers responded to a serious single car accident in the 7400 block of northbound Powers Blvd. According to police, a Mercedes SUV with four teenage passengers crashed and rolled, just north of Woodmen Road. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. 

  • Intoxicated teens arrested in stolen car

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-01-14 14:39:08 GMT

    Just after 1 a.m. Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was alerted to a party skipping their bill at a local IHOP restaurant. The officer located the party's vehicle and activated his overheard lights. According to police, the vehicle then began to reverse and hit the officers marked, police vehicle. 

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

