Saturday Morning Weather: Morning Fog, Cooler Temps

Skies will work on clearing throughout the morning hours and we'll be left with mainly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the 40's and low 50's. Winds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the teens and 20's.

Sunday will be a warmer end to the weekend with highs in the 50's and mainly sunny skies. Monday will bring our next chance for mainly light snow at this point with highs only in the 30's. Warmer and drier for the rest of the week with highs back into the 40's and 50's quickly and will be solidly in the 50's nearly everywhere by Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mainly dry. The only other chance for moisture will be late Wednesday, but that chance looks rather minimal as of now.