Colorado College falls to Minnesota Duluth 6-5

Colorado College put five goals in the back of the net but were unable to slow down Minnesota Duluth, falling to the bulldogs 6-5 on Friday night at the World Arena.

Nick Halloran scored twice while Kristian Blumenschei, Tanner Ockey and Westin Michaud all put pucks in the back of the net but Alex Leclerc's six goals allowed in 18 attempts sunk the Tigers chances.

Colorado College gets another chance Saturday as the pair meet up again to wrap up the series.