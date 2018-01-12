Federal Courthouse to open in Colorado Springs

The US Department of Justice will soon open a federal courthouse in Colorado Springs as part of a pilot project designed to bring the courts closer to the people they serve. Hearings will take place in a single courtroom in an office building at 212 North Wahsatch Avenue downtown just across the street from the McDonald's.

Clerk of the Court Jeffrey Colwell said roughly one in five cases heard in Denver every year come from what's called the Pueblo Jury Pool. Its the name the government gives to describe communities of southeast Colorado.

"I think this demonstrates our Court's commitment to try to better serve Colorado and better serve a large population," Colwell said.

For now, the magistrate assigned to Colorado Springs here will only hear civil cases. The federal criminal docket will still be heard in Denver. Colwell said they are on schedule to relocate the magistrate from Denver on February 5. He expects that she will begin hearing cases in Colorado Springs later in the month.