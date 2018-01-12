Quantcast

Federal Courthouse to open in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Federal Courthouse to open in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
Federal Court expected to open in Colorado Springs in February Federal Court expected to open in Colorado Springs in February
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The US Department of Justice will soon open a federal courthouse in Colorado Springs as part of a pilot project designed to bring the courts closer to the people they serve. Hearings will take place in a single courtroom in an office building at 212 North Wahsatch Avenue downtown just across the street from the McDonald's.

Clerk of the Court Jeffrey Colwell said roughly one in five cases heard in Denver every year come from what's called the Pueblo Jury Pool. Its the name the government gives to describe communities of southeast Colorado.

"I think this demonstrates our Court's commitment to try to better serve Colorado and better serve a large population," Colwell said.

For now, the magistrate assigned to Colorado Springs here will only hear civil cases.  The federal criminal docket will still be heard in Denver. Colwell said they are on schedule to relocate the magistrate from Denver on February 5. He expects that she will begin hearing cases in Colorado Springs later in the month.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-13 03:28:46 GMT

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?