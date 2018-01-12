Pueblo Chile license plates will be available later in 2018

Months after a bill to create Colorado license plates to promote the Pueblo Green Chile, the plates are now on their way.
"It is in process now with the department of revenue," commented Donielle Gonzalez, with the Pueblo Greater Chamber of Commerce.
The plates serve a dual purpose of building Pueblo pride and spreading word about the Pueblo Chile.
"They're like mini billboards, all over the state of Colorado," Gonzalez continued.
When initially getting approval for the plates, more than 3,000 Pueblo County residents showed interest in the plates.
"So I think that's a great indicator of the support we have within the community."
And based on reactions down at the pueblo county DMV, that support is still alive and well.
"Anything that Pueblo can do to promote itself and bring some economic development and a single message to the community and the nation at large about how great our product is would be fantastic," said one Pueblo resident.
"Let's put pueblo on the map," commented another.
Several years from now the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has high hopes for plate usage.
"I would hope all 160,000 residents county-wide would have this license plate," finished Gonzalez.
But before that can happen, they have to be released, and the chamber expects that to happen in August 2018.
