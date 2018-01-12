Days are numbered for outdoor skating downtown in Colorado Springs

The holiday season skating rink in downtown Colorado Springs proved very popular this year. “Attendance this year is up about 72% over last year,” said Laurel Prudhomme with the Downtown Partnership.

It is a fun novelty, also good for business at downtown shops and restaurants. "We get a lot of foot traffic from the ice-rink. We kind of wish it was there all year round,” said Debra Brennan with Halo Boutique. The shop will have to wait for the next holiday season. The skating rink in Acacia Park comes down after Martin Luther King Day.