Days are numbered for outdoor skating downtown in Colorado Springs

The holiday season skating rink in downtown Colorado Springs proved very popular this year. “Attendance this year is up about 72% over last year,” said Laurel Prudhomme with the Downtown Partnership.
It is a fun novelty, also good for business at downtown shops and restaurants. "We get a lot of foot traffic from the ice-rink. We kind of wish it was there all year round,” said Debra Brennan with Halo Boutique. The shop will have to wait for the next holiday season. The skating rink in Acacia Park comes down after Martin Luther King Day.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.
News 5 Investigates has learned some people are still struggling to get insurance money for repairs after the second largest hail storm wiped through El Paso County back in 2016. Jeffrey and Karen Starr say they paid every month for homeowners insurance, but they haven't been able to get their money even after their claim was approved. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered USAA made mistakes which the company isn't denying. However, public relations representa...
