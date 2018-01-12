Colorado lawmakers to debate proposed Eric's Law

Colorado lawmakers will now be able to start debate on a new bill, aimed at making sure people report life threatening situations to 911.

The proposed law, named Eric's Law, was drafted by friends and family members after the disappearance and presumed death of 31-year-old Eric Ashby in the Arkansas River in Fremont County last summer.

Ashby had recently moved to Colorado Springs and friends said he was searching for the infamous $2 million dollar treasure hidden by art dealer and author Forrest Fenn.

Ashby was in a raft with a group searching for the treasure when their personal raft flipped near Sunshine Falls. It happened in June of 2017. The group were not with a commercial rafting company and none were wearing life jackets or helmets.

When deputies arrived, they were unable to find anyone along the shore or in the water, despite the witness reports of several other people who were able to get back to the raft safely. Investigators state Ashby's family was not told he was missing until July 8th.

The intensive search along the 28 mile long stretch of the Arkansas River resulted in the discovery of the body on July 27th.

Under the proposed new law, it would be a misdemeanor to not call for help when someone is in a dangerous situation. It would be a felony if the person dies as a result of the failure to try and summon help. Colorado State Rep. Jim Wilson is sponsoring the bill.