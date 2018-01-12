Quantcast

Colorado lawmakers to debate proposed Eric's Law - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado lawmakers to debate proposed Eric's Law

Posted: Updated:
31-year-old Eric Ashby has been missing since June 28th. 31-year-old Eric Ashby has been missing since June 28th.
COLORADO -

Colorado lawmakers will now be able to start debate on a new bill, aimed at making sure people report life threatening situations to 911.

The proposed law, named Eric's Law, was drafted by friends and family members after the disappearance and presumed death of 31-year-old Eric Ashby in the Arkansas River in Fremont County last summer.

Ashby had recently moved to Colorado Springs and friends said he was searching for the infamous $2 million dollar treasure hidden by art dealer and author Forrest Fenn.

Ashby was in a raft with a group searching for the treasure when their personal raft flipped near Sunshine Falls. It happened in June of 2017.  The group were not with a commercial rafting company and none were wearing life jackets or helmets.

When deputies arrived, they were unable to find anyone along the shore or in the water, despite the witness reports of several other people who were able to get back to the raft safely. Investigators state Ashby's family was not told he was missing until July 8th.

The intensive search along the 28 mile long stretch of the Arkansas River resulted in the discovery of the body on July 27th.

Under the proposed new law, it would be a misdemeanor to not call for help when someone is in a dangerous situation. It would be a felony if the person dies as a result of the failure to try and summon help. Colorado State Rep. Jim Wilson is sponsoring the bill.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-13 03:28:46 GMT

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?